FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Detox Day Spa Nutritional Coaching has transitioned to a predominantly virtual coaching business model. More people are seeking out holistic nutritional options for their health.
The target demographic will continue to be chronically sick clients with cancer, MTHFR defects, hormonal imbalances, digestive issues, joint pain and inflammation, and those seeking natural weight loss options.
Coaching plans are built around individual needs, but there are detox guides and meal plans available for purchase to more advanced users in the detox nutrition space. Coaching engagements can last 30-120+ days depending on a person's health barriers.
"What my goal has always been was to grow a platform, where my own experience could benefit others to become their own health expert. The self-care industry is expanding to include addressing health concerns before a doctor gets involved," said CEO and Founder Anthony Beven.
"But that doesn't mean I'm not seeing clients in-person, because I still am," Beven added, who's office is located in Fort Lauderdale where he can perform services that require a client to be in-person, such as live blood analysis and DNA swab testing.
Beven's personal experience is what drives him to help others. He was diagnosed with HIV and then cancer in 2016 and 2017. "The doctors weren't really helping beyond their standard offerings of medications," he said. "I took control of the situation by going on a plant-based diet, taking specialty supplements, drinking high pH water and doing detox therapies."
Beven, who holds a double B.A. degree in Sociology and Anthropology from Oakland University in Rochester Hills, Mich., has been a holistic coach since 2017. He holds a certification in live blood analysis, nutritional reset and detox therapies. He has taken graduate level courses in client evaluation and gastrointestinal physiology. He's also a former marketing executive in the biotech industry.
