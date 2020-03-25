DALLAS, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Free online OSHA training is now available to employers and their employees, thanks to an OSHA training provider's response to the COVID-19 induced work stoppages and slowdowns being experienced around the country. OSHA Training Services Inc. recently made its new online training course titled "Portable Fire Extinguishers and Fire Prevention Training Course" free on its website at https://www.oshatraining.com/Online-OSHA-Training-Courses.php#FreePortableFireExtinguisherCourse.
Curtis Chambers, President of OSHA Training Services Inc., explains that his company recently developed a new online training platform and was in the final stages of developing online OSHA training courses to sell on the platform when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
"We decided to roll out this portable fire extinguisher training course and offer it for free to employees, managers, business owners, and other interested individuals," says Chambers. "Now, while things are slow, these folks can obtain high-quality, mandatory training on a topic applicable to millions of workers and workplaces covered by Federal and State OSHA regulations. Just our way of trying to help motivated people stay productive during this slowdown."
Students who successfully complete this online OSHA training course, which is comprised of an interactive presentation with a PDF note packet, integrated quizzes and a final test, can print their personalized certification of training.
OSHA Training Services Inc. is a private consulting firm offering on-site and online training courses, OSHA training resources such as DVDs and free toolbox talks, auditing services, and consultation on OSHA-related matters for companies and organizations located around the country. The website is www.oshatraining.com.
