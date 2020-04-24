FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All of Armourgenix's supplemental health products are available for purchase online, through their website, providing the best in sports nutrition for people who are trying to keep their workout motivation at home. Armourgenix prides itself on making an array of unique and effective products that are both natural and heavily researched. Many of their products are vegan and gluten-free, and all of their products are non-GMO and contain a generous dose of high-quality hemp complex.
So many people staying at home has had a profound effect on the online retail market, but even before ordering online was the safest option, supplements have always had a large stake in the world of e-commerce.
So far, in 2020 online sales of vitamins and supplements have generated over $18.3 billion in sales revenue, a growth of 17.4% in the last five years, and market predictions indicate that this figure will increase in the years to come.
The largest customer-base within online vitamin sales seems to be people age fifty and older, but following close behind is people buying supplements to help bolster their workout routines. Armourgenix is known for their line of sports nutrition supplements, in the form of powders, gummies, and shakes. The brand's goal is to make it easy for everyone to get excellent performance nutrition with great tasting, natural products that can meet nutritional needs. All of Armourgenix's products are non-GMO and utilize a specialized hemp complex formula that sets them apart from the competition.
Armourgenix's whey protein powder remains not only a best seller for the brand, but an industry standard. Online and in-person sales indicate that whey protein is one of the highest-selling products within the sports nutrition industry.
This is because whey offers a large boost of protein that is easy for the body to absorb, while also maintaining a pleasant, creamy texture. Sales of whey protein grew substantially between the year 2018 and 2020, with a projected growth of more than $10 billion by the year 2024.
Armourgenix has also continued to grow annually, expanding their online and in-store reach throughout 2020. The brand owes their on-going success to the quality and attention to product detail that goes into their supplements. All of their products are currently available through their company website, https://www.armourgenix.com. Their signature shakes, gels, and powdered supplements will be available on a larger scale starting as soon as April 2020.
