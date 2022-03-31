Patients can now schedule appointments online for in-office and virtual appointments at Women's Excellence.
DETROIT, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Online self-scheduling allows patients to book appointment times at their convenience on a web-enabled computer, tablet, or smartphone. After scheduling, patients will receive a confirmation email with instructions for their appointment day. Patients will also receive a text message reminder both 24 hours and one hour in advance of their appointment time.
"We're excited to now offer online self-scheduling to our patients," said Allyson Darnell, Executive Director of Women's Excellence. "Patients have already been enjoying our short wait times and virtual visits. Now patients can schedule their own appointments online when it's most convenient and receive immediate appointment confirmation. It's a great way to enhance the patient experience!"
Self-scheduling also allows laboratory staff to perform quality assurance procedures in advance. This helps ensure a high-quality care experience with less patient wait time.
For more information about Women's Excellence, visit http://www.WomensExcellence.com. Existing patients can now schedule appointments online through the patient portal at https://8250.portal.athenahealth.com/. Appointments can also be made at (248) 693-0543 new and existing patients.
About Women's Excellence
Women's Excellence is the most comprehensive obstetric and gynecological office in Michigan. Additionally, they specialize in menopause, weight control, bladder control, endometriosis, robotic surgery, oncology, and midwifery services. Women's Excellence is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation with cutting edge technologies utilizing robotic surgery and minimally invasive surgical options when possible. The knowledgeable, compassionate physicians and healthcare providers of Women's Excellence focus on patient-centered processes to deliver the highest quality of care. They are affiliated with most insurance companies. They offer seamless medical record access via a state-of-the-art patient portal and use the latest technology for record keeping and sharing, making the patient's experience easier and more efficient. Women's Excellence is a proud partner of WDVD 96.3 Detroit and WJR 760AM radio, serving as the team of women's health experts for both stations. Women's Excellence is currently accepting new patients and is conveniently located throughout southeastern Michigan in Birmingham, Clarkston, Lake Orion, Lapeer, Royal Oak, and West Bloomfield. For more information, visit http://www.WomensExcellence.com.
