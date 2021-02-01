SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Online Therapy, a premier global database that connects carefully vetted therapists with clients, has announced the best online therapy platforms of 2021. The top-rated solutions were evaluated based on key features across several categories.
Each platform was expected to support multiple channels for clients to connect with therapists, including video, phone, live chats, secure email, and text messaging. Experts at Online Therapy Directory also assessed networks with a sizable roster of available therapists and diverse training or backgrounds in family therapy, marriage counseling, clinical social work and more. The final list prioritized platforms that provide on-demand services and same-day appointments.
"Online therapy has gained popularity because it is convenient and offers multiple ways for patients to communicate based on their comfort level," says Caitlin Kingston. "Our experts developed this list of top platforms to help consumers find the most reliable services."
Online Therapy Directory reviewed numerous platforms across the globe in high demand categories. To access the complete list of best online therapy platforms of 2021, please visit https://www.onlinetherapy.com/online-therapy-services/.
Best Online Therapy Platforms of 2021
- BetterHelp — Best Overall
- ReGain — Best for Couples
- Talkspace — Best for Convenient Communication
- Teen Counseling — Best for Teens
- Amwell — Best for Insurance Coverage
- Online-Therapy.com — Best Guided Therapy Program
- 7 Cups — Best for Free Services
- Doctor on Demand — Best for Medication Management
- MDLive — Best Membership Plan
- Pride Counseling — Best for LGBTQ+
ABOUT ONLINE THERAPY DIRECTORY
Online Therapy Directory connects people with therapists all over the world. With advanced search tools, clients can find carefully vetted therapists based on education and experience, or use a personal matching tool to identify the best counselor for their specific needs. The platform also provides resources for therapists that want to start or expand their virtual practice. In addition to an extensive directory of professionals, users can access articles, reviews, and a podcast series. To learn more, visit https://www.onlinetherapy.com/.
