DETROIT, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Video Gaming Company, Gamersaloon.com, is using its platform to help raise money for the Covid-19 outbreak. Gamersaloon.com has recently announced that they will be donating the total revenue generated on Saturday, April 4th, 2020 to several charities for the relief efforts associated with the Covid-19 outbreak. The money that is raised will be distributed to the following charities: Direct Relief Fund, Project Cure, American Red Cross, CDC Foundation, Global Giving Foundation and the United Way. In addition, GamerSaloon.com has added a feature to their website that allows users to turn their loyalty reward points into donations to these charities. CEO and Founder, Gabe Rubin said, "The GamerSaloon.com team is committed to helping raise money towards the relief efforts. I urge everyone to stay inside and play a lot of video games! If everyone in this World does what they are supposed to do, we can win this fight."
About GamerSaloon.com
GamerSaloon.com is an eSports pioneer. The website facilitates online video game tournaments for real cash prizes. Since launching in 2006, over $65 Million Dollars in prizes have been awarded.