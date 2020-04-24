AKRON, Ohio, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to keep seniors mentally active, provide spiritual relief and educate them on their Medicare options during the COVID-19 quarantine, Pioneer Physicians Network is offering a myriad of free online classes for homebound seniors.

Anyone is welcome to attend a virtual "Medicare 101" workshop and learn more about how Medicare works, what it covers, when to enroll, and how to avoid late enrollment penalties. Those who are approaching their mid-60s, eligible for Medicare coverage, or over 65 and about to retire can take advantage of these workshops—all while practicing safe social distancing in the comfort of their own home. 

The workshops are offered by Pioneer Physicians Network as part of the Paradigm Senior Care Advantage initiative, an innovative health model that improves the quality, efficiency and patient experience for Medicare patients.

The Medicare 101 seminars will be held online only and are scheduled as follows:

Wednesday, May 6                                   10 – 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, June 3                                   3:30 – 5 p.m.            

Reservations are encouraged. To RSVP: www.paradigmseniorcareadvantage.com 

One of the biggest challenges brought on by COVID-19 stay at home orders is that many seniors are facing social isolation. That is why in addition to online Medicare 101 workshops, Pioneer Physicians Network is offering inspirational storytelling seminars to boost morale and help seniors stay mentally active. Seniors can sign up for "Iron Butterflies: Flying Forward Together," led by Shelley Friend and special guest authors, to find emotional support during this uncertain time.

The "Iron Butterflies: Flying Forward Together" seminars will be held online only and are scheduled as follows:

Iron Butterflies                    Wednesday, April 29         2 – 2:45 p.m.
Iron Butterflies                    Thursday, May 14              10 – 10:45 a.m.
Iron Butterflies                    Tuesday, May 26                2 – 2:45 p.m.

All session links will be available on the Paradigm Senior Care Advantage Website a few days prior to each event. Reservations are encouraged and information on how to join each event will be emailed to those who RSVP.

 

