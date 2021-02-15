SEATTLE, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OnlineDoctor.com, a trusted source for content and information about online medical and healthcare services, has announced the best on-demand doctor house call services of 2021. Research experts examined several key elements to determine safe, affordable, and effective service options.
The top companies were evaluated based on geographic location, service offerings, and wait time. Each platform was required to have doctors in accessible locations across the country. It was also crucial to examine solutions that provide a wide range of healthcare services and limited wait time for appointments.
"There has been a resurgence of on-demand doctor house call service due to the increasing availability and popularity of telehealth apps," says Mitchell Fong. "Our guide can help patients get fast, safe, and convenient care in the comfort of their home."
OnlineDoctor.com used a 100-point scoring system to assess each service for ease of use, convenience, technology, personalization as well as an overall score. To access the complete list of best on-demand doctor house call services of 2021, please visit https://www.onlinedoctor.com/top-on-demand-doctor-house-call-services/.
Top 5 On-Demand Doctor House Call Services of 2021
Heal – Best Overall
Employ Health – Best for Employee Healthcare
SOS Doctor House Call – Best for Comprehensive Care
Urgent Med Housecalls – Best for Bay Area Residents
MedHouseCall – Best for Canadian Residents
