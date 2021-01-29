SEATTLE, Wash., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OnlineDoctor.com, a trusted source for content and information about online medical and healthcare services, has announced the best online medical apps of 2021. The study examined systems based on several key criteria and customer feedback.

The high-ranking platforms were expected to offer optimal platform accessibility, service availability, and communication methods. Research experts prioritized mobile applications that are compatible with all smart devices and can be accessed through a website. Additional requirements include apps that provide multiple services and allow users to engage via video, phone chat, secure messaging, live chat, and more.

"We've seen more people using mobile health apps to manage their physical and mental health," says Mitchell Fong, MPH. "Our goal is to provide unbiased reviews of the most effective online medical apps so that consumers can choose the best options for their needs."

OnlineDoctor.com used a 100-point scoring system to assess each service for ease of use, convenience, technology, personalization as well as an overall score. To access the complete list of best online medical apps of 2021, please visit https://www.onlinedoctor.com/15-best-online-medical-apps-that-make-personal-health-easier/.

Best Online Medical Apps of 2021

Doctor On Demand – Best Telehealth App

Teladoc – Most Affordable On-Demand Care

Amwell – Best for Insurance Coverage

Heal – Best for Doctor House Calls

Talkspace – Best Therapy App

First Derm – Best Dermatology Services App

Maven – Best Women's Healthcare App

ZocDoc – Best Appointment Scheduling App

Fitbit – Best Activity Tracker App

GoodRx – Best for Prescription Discounts

Medisafe – Best Medication Reminder App

Healow – Best Health Records Management App

MyChart – Best Patient Portal App

WebMD – Best Medical Resource App

ABOUT ONLINEDOCTOR.COM

Onlinedoctor.com provides the latest content, advice, and information about online medical services and healthcare options. The patient-focused platform was developed to help consumers make informed decisions about their health. Managed by a team of industry experts, the website is a leading source for unbiased articles and data-driven research. Onlinedoctor.com is headquartered in Seattle, Washington and is formerly known as OnlineMedicalCare.org. To learn more, visit https://www.onlinedoctor.com/.

