SEATTLE, Mar. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OnlineTherapy.com, a premier global database that connects carefully vetted therapists with clients, has announced the best online marriage counseling platforms of 2021. The top-rated websites were evaluated based on core features across several categories.
All platforms were expected to provide flexible communication tools for clients to connect with therapists through phone, video, email, text messaging, and live chat. Experts at OnlineTherapy.com also reviewed services that offer a variety of therapists and, in some cases, allow patients to choose counselors based on unique preferences. The final list prioritized services with same-day or on-demand appointments.
"When it comes to couples therapy, it can be challenging to find a therapist that fits everyone's schedule and preference," says Caitlin Kingston, LCSW. "Our service guide identifies the best marriage counseling platforms with the largest network of therapists."
OnlineTherapy.com reviewed numerous platforms across the globe in high demand categories. To access the complete list of best online marriage counseling platforms of 2021, please visit
Best Online Marriage Counseling Platforms of 2021
7 Cups — Best Overall
Amwell — Best for Insurance Coverage
Couples Learn — Best for Overall Marital Assessment
Couples Therapy Inc. — Best for Gottman Method
E-Therapy Cafe — Best for Value
Growing Self — Best for Solution Session
Our Relationship — Best for Self-Guided Therapy
Regain — Best for Unlimited Messaging
Relationship Hero — Best for Membership Plan
ABOUT ONLINETHERAPY.COM
OnlineTherapy.com connects people with therapists all over the world. With advanced search tools, clients can find carefully vetted therapists based on education and experience, or use a personal matching tool to identify the best counselor for their specific needs. The platform also provides resources for therapists that want to start or expand their virtual practice. In addition to an extensive directory of professionals, users can access articles, reviews, and a podcast series. To learn more, visit https://www.onlinetherapy.com/.
