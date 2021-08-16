SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OnlineTherapy.com, a premier global database that connects carefully vetted therapists with clients, has published a recent survey report that examines public opinion on implementing mandatory mental health assessments for gun owners. The study highlights responses from 1,250 Americans ages 18 and older.
Survey results indicate that 49% of Americans think mental health assessments should be required for ownership of any gun. Fifty percent of gun owners also support this idea, compared to 47% of respondents who do not own firearms. Forty percent of Republicans and 55% of Democrats support the mental health tests for the purchase of all guns.
Conversely, 14% of respondents say mental health assessments should only be required for automatic firearms purchases, and 15% only want them required for semi-automatic firearm purchases. Nine percent of respondents do not support federal laws mandating mental health evaluations for any gun purchases, and 13% of respondents are undecided.
"Our research further suggests that most Americans want some gun reform," says clinical counselor Danny Taylor. "Despite the political divide on this issue, our survey also shows that both Republicans and Democrats strongly support mandatory mental health assessments for gun purchases."
One critical concern among people who oppose federally-mandated mental health assessments is it violates the United States' 2nd Amendment. Sixty-five percent of Republicans who oppose the mandate believe mandated mental evaluations would violate the rights of citizens, compared to 36% of Democrats.
OnlineTherapy.com conducted this study to gauge the public's opinion of proposed federal gun laws. The organization created and paid for this comprehensive study, which was administered via Pollfish – an online survey platform.
Respondents were asked to share their opinions on federal laws requiring mental health evaluations for gun owners, their political affiliation, and whether they owned guns. To access the complete report, visit: https://www.onlinetherapy.com/half-of-america-wants-mental-health-test-required-for-gun-ownership/
ABOUT ONLINETHERAPY.COM
OnlineTherapy.com connects people with therapists all over the world. With advanced search tools, clients can find carefully vetted therapists based on education and experience, or use a personal matching tool to identify the best counselor for their specific needs. The platform also provides resources for therapists that want to start or expand their virtual practice. In addition to an extensive directory of professionals, users can access articles, reviews, and a podcast series. To learn more, visit https://www.onlinetherapy.com/.
###
Media Contact
Julia Morrissey, OnlineTherapy.com, (800) 258-9936, julia@onlinetherapy.com
SOURCE OnlineTherapy.com