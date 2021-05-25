SEATTLE, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OnlineTherapy.com, a premier global database that connects carefully vetted therapists with clients, surveyed 600 mental health professionals revealing challenges in mental health care due to the rapid transition to telehealth services during the pandemic.
Key findings indicate that 21% of therapists find it difficult to stay focused during virtual sessions with up to 48% losing focus at some point during sessions due to technology issues, people or animals in the home, email/text messaging, and social media. The report also shows that 16% admit to using substances prior to or during sessions.
"Despite research that shows online therapy can be just as effective or in some cases more effective than in-person therapy, nearly one-third of the therapists we surveyed said the quality of care has declined with virtual sessions." says Caitlin Kingston, LCSW "This indicates that not all therapists are comfortable delivering virtual care and a dramatic shift toward online therapy may come with challenges."
Survey results from OnlineTherapy.com also show that 31% of therapists prefer in-person sessions and 22% rarely or never want to conduct remote sessions post-pandemic.
OnlineTherapy.com conducted this study to help increase awareness about therapists' experience with virtual therapy. The organization used a comprehensive methodology with online survey tools via Pollfish – a market research platform offering real-time responses from an engaged audience. To access the complete report, visit: https://www.onlinetherapy.com/therapists-admit-to-checking-social-media-during-sessions/
ABOUT ONLINETHERAPY.COM
OnlineTherapy.com connects people with therapists all over the world. With advanced search tools, clients can find carefully vetted therapists based on education and experience, or use a personal matching tool to identify the best counselor for their specific needs. The platform also provides resources for therapists that want to start or expand their virtual practice. In addition to an extensive directory of professionals, users can access articles, reviews, and a podcast series. To learn more, visit https://www.onlinetherapy.com/.
Media Contact
Julia Morrissey, OnlineTherapy.com, (800) 258-9936, julia@onlinetherapy.com
SOURCE OnlineTherapy.com