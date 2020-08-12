Value_Penguin_Logo.jpg

ValuePenguin

 By ValuePenguin.com

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the race to find a vaccine for the coronavirus continues, and news out of Russia hints at a possible COVID-19 vaccination win, ValuePenguin wanted to know how the American people view vaccinations and whether or not they'd get one if it became available. 

We asked individuals their thoughts on effectiveness, how protected they would feel, and if they would eventually feel comfortable returning to work once a vaccination for coronavirus had been produced. This is what we found:

Key findings: 

  • 79% of Americans are considering getting the coronavirus vaccine once it's available to the public.
  • 36% of individuals will get a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as it's available; however, 42% say they'll wait at least a week before being vaccinated
  • Nearly half (45%) of parents said their child will definitely receive the coronavirus vaccine.
  • 51% of consumers believe K–12 public schools should require all children to receive the coronavirus vaccine once it's available, and 49% think offices should require the same of employees.
  • Nearly 4 in 10 respondents said they're more likely to get a flu shot this year because of the coronavirus. However, 12% said they're actually less likely.

View full report: Survey: Americans Consider Coronavirus Vaccination

About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.

Media Contact:
Nadia Gonzalez (Mrs.)
Nadia@LendingTreeNews.com

