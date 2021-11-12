PEKIN, Ill., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals's (iaedp™) International Chapter will present "Build A Professional Practice as an Eating Disorder Professional: The Business and Clinical Foundations" on November 19-20 -- its annual Professional Training Days series for eating disorders treatment professionals.
With only seven days left to register to attend, those interested can sign-up here: https://iaedp.site-ym.com/event/intltrainingday2021.
"This training is ideal for healthcare professionals who are starting their own private practice as an eating disorder professional," said Blanche Williams, Director of International Development at the iaedp™ Foundation. "Speakers for the training are leading eating disorder clinicians who have already gained success in their own private practices.
"Experts from Bulgaria, Canada, Costa Rica, Egypt, United Kingdom and the United States will present in English for two full days," said Williams.
The two-day program agenda and the line-up of speakers include:
DAY 1 Friday, November 19, 2021
The Business Foundation for a Successful Private Practice as an Eating Disorder Professional
Co-Presenters: Andrew Sofin, MA, RP, TCF, RMFT and Amanda Bacchus, RSW, RP, RMFT (Canada)
DAY 2 – Saturday, November 20, 2021
Best practices for working with the family of an ED client: The Cognitive Interpersonal model for anorexia nervosa
KEYNOTE
Presented by Janet Treasure, PhD, FRCP, FRCPsych, OBE (UK)
Integrative treatment for eating disorders and ACT
Presented by Rick Bishop, MD, CEDS, FAED, F.iaedp (USA)
Psychotherapy in the treatment of eating disorders
Presented by Elisaveta V. Pavlova, PhD, CEDS (Bulgaria)
Psychiatry in the treatment of eating disorders
Presented by Heba Essawy, MD, CEDS (Egypt)
Medical complications of eating disorders across the pediatric and adult spectrum
Presented by Suzanne Mac Donald, MD, FRCP(c), FAAP (Canada)
Rebuilding the Food Identity in patients with eating disorders
Presented by Rosanna Mauro de Maya, MS, CEDRD-S (Costa Rica)
To register, visit: https://iaedp.site-ym.com/event/intltrainingday2021. Learn more about the iaedp™ International Chapter by visiting https://membershare.iaedp.com/international-chapter/.
Hosted by the Chapter Chair of Canada, Andrew Sofin, MA, RP, TCF, RMFT, registration for the training conference is open and is $125 for two full days. For current students, registration is $75, and the group registration rate is $75 per person for three or more.
The two-day eating disorders training conference includes 11 sessions with one roundtable discussion. Participants will be awarded a Certificate of Completion following the training.
The virtual international professional training will be accessible to health care professionals from around the globe.
About iaedp™ Foundation - Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions.
