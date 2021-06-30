BOSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OnSight Eyes, a growing mobile eyewear solutions provider, has hired Jon Stock, a 20-year veteran of business strategy and B2B marketing, as the newest member of its Board of Directors and executive team. Mr. Stock's track record includes helping start-ups scale profitability and expand product and market offerings.
At OnSight Eyes, Mr. Stock will draw on his background as a former chief marketing officer and strategic business consultant to develop a strategy to accelerate the company's growth over the next 2-5 years.
"I'm excited to join the talented team at OnSight Eyes," said Jon. "Together, we are going to be able to ramp up marketing and sales campaigns to take the business to the next level. Our goal is to bring the convenience of eye care to employers and their employees."
Mr. Stock's career includes deep experience in turnarounds that is complementary to OnSight's growth goals. He has previously implemented change management procedures that helped to reverse the fortunes of companies and his expertise lies in identifying changes that need to be made through financial analysis, innovative B2B marketing strategies, and transformation strategy. These skills are expected to be a boon to scaling the OnSight Eyes mobile business model where board-certified optometrists bring the latest vision technology directly to corporate offices without employees having to go off site or take time off.
At OnSight Eyes, Mr. Stock will also focus on the marketing and partnership strategies to expand the business.
To learn more about OnSight Eyes, visit the website at http://www.onsighteyes.com.
About OnSight Eyes:
As the nation's largest provider of mobile vision services, OnSight Eyes brings licensed optometrists, the latest technologies and a great selection of eyewear directly into corporate offices and workplaces. Employees do not have to leave the office, saving time and productivity hours. OnSight works with human resources and environmental health, safety, and compliance departments of companies of all sizes to make eyecare more convenient and accessible to their employees.
