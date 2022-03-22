TORONTO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emerging guidelines from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and US Pharmacopeia (USP) require that investigational products administered for Phase I clinical research be produced to the highest quality standard possible for safe use in humans. As such, compliant compounding suites and on-site pharmacy activities for compounded drugs can be instrumental to the success of a drug development program.
In this webinar, the featured speaker Dr. Jennifer Foster will discuss Phase I pharmacy compounding with an emphasis on ADME (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism and Excretion) studies. She will describe in detail the advantages of onsite pharmacy compounding as well as current USP regulations for compounded drugs. She will also share the challenges of extemporaneous compounding, formulation and meeting timelines.
Furthermore, Dr. Foster will cover new pharmacy regulations including the requirement of USP (795), (797) and (800) in extemporaneous compounding. She will highlight Celerion's extensive compounding experience based on many studies conducted in their Lincoln, Nebraska and Phoenix, Arizona facilities.
Join Jennifer Foster, Pharm D, RP, Authorized Nuclear Pharmacist, Director of Global Pharmacy Operations, Celerion, for the live webinar on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Onsite Pharmacy Compounding for Your Phase 1 Clinical Study.
