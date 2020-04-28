- Ongoing Phase 1b/2 trial has enrolled 12 patients with 88% response in 7 of 8 evaluable patients; to-date 3 patients with a partial response (PR); 4 patients with stable disease (SD) - Data show median progression-free survival (PFS) of at least 6.5 months with 6 patients continuing on treatment to-date; one patient has gone on to have successful curative surgery - Changes in KRAS mutation blood levels is the biomarker used in this trial; decreases to non-detectable in cycle one of treatment is predictive of future tumor regression and response