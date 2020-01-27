- All patients showed tumor regression by radiographic scan at 8 weeks and confirmation by further tumor shrinkage at 16 weeks; clinical benefit achieved in 100% (n=5) of patients - Tumor regression occurred across all major KRAS mutation types in CRC, an indication of onvansertib's pan-KRAS inhibitory effect; three patients had a >25% tumor shrinkage - One patient is proceeding to curative surgery, which is considered to be unprecedented in this patient population with only a 5% response to standard-of care treatment - KRAS, which is measured with a simple blood test, is a well-established predictor of response; in all patients KRAS levels decreased to undetectable in the 1st cycle of onvansertib treatment