GETTYSBURG, Pa., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEN MINDS, a national market intelligence and consultation firm focused on the health and human service markets serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs, announced it will be launching a new executive education series aimed at helping health and human service organization executives cope with the mounting business challenges related to the current COVID-19 market disruption.
"The current situation facing our country is most threatening to the very population that we at OPEN MINDS have focused on as our mission on for over three decades ‒ consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs," said OPEN MINDS Chief Executive Officer, Monica E. Oss. "It's our goal to be part of the solution. Our team is focused on helping executives of organizations serving these consumers develop the best possible strategies to maintain sustainability in this challenging time of a dire health emergency resulting in severe economic disruption."
Launching April 9, 2020 with a theme of Building Resiliency In The Face Of Adversity, this 32-week (8-month) program will consist of virtual educational programs (webinars), 'how-to' tools, reading books, and on-line technical assistance sessions. The initiative will be led by OPEN MINDS senior team members and available at no charge to organizations with elite-level OPEN MINDS Circle membership. Select programs will also be made available free to the public through sponsorship from OPEN MINDS partners. The topics, dates, and lead faculty members for the series were announced by OPEN MINDS.
Educational Program – Webinar & On-Line Technical Assistance
Lead Faculty
Date
Registration
The OPEN MINDS Blueprint & Creating A Crisis Management Plan – An Overview Of The OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Express
April 9, 2020
Short-Term Cash Management – To Assuring Continued Operations In Times Of Disruption: Overview & Introduction
April 16, 2020
Going "Virtual Service" – Reaching Consumers Where They Are At With Telehealth And More –An Overview
April 23, 2020
Going "Virtual Revenue Generation" – Assuring Consumers And Referral Sources Can Find You – An Overview
April 30, 2020
Revenue Maximization During Times Of Disruption – Building Top Line To Sustain Margins – An Overview
May 7, 2020
Aggressive Business Development Strategies – Adding To The Top Line With Breakthrough Services – An Overview
May 14, 2020
How Improve Your Cash Management Program – The Five Steps To Manage Cash More Aggressively
May 21, 2020
Increasing Your Service Volume – Creating A Referral Development Crisis Plan
May 28, 2020
How To Secure Additional Financing
June 4, 2020
Planning A New (Or Replacement) Telehealth/Virtual Health Service Delivery System
June 11, 2020
Is Your Web Site Designed To Get Referrals?
June 18, 2020
Using Mergers, Acquisitions, And Affiliations To Address "Urgent" Cashflow
June 25, 2020
Executive Portfolio Management In Time Of A Market Shift – Best Practices For Health And Human Service Executives
July 2, 2020
Opportunistic Business Development – Responding To New Market Needs, Quickly
July 9, 2020
Preparing For Post-Disruption Resilience & Sustainability – Taking Action For The Long Term – An Overview
July 16, 2020
Assessing Your Telehealth Service System – The Consumer And The Service Professional Perspective
July 23, 2020
Social Media That Puts You In The Community – Virtually
July 30, 2020
Getting Paid – More – For What You Do – Tactical Approaches Of Increasing Fees And Rates From Payers And Moving To New Reimbursement Models With Payers
August 6, 2020
Planning For Revenue Expansion By Expanding Your Service Area – From Market Analysis To Launch
August 13, 2020
Strategic Planning For Sustainability
August 20, 2020
Options For Managing Staffing Costs – Productivity Management, Outsourcing, Technology Solutions, And More
August 27, 2020
Can Consumers And Referral Sources Find You? Best Practice Search Engine Optimization
September 3, 2020
Marketing Planning For Sustainability In A Post-Disruption Marketplace
September 10, 2020
Understanding What You Do Well – And Building New Revenue Streams Through Repurposing Current Capabilities
September 17, 2020
Process Reengineering – How To Streamline Your Operations While Maintain The Consumer Experience
September 24, 2020
Assessing And Building Our Organization's Financial Resiliency – The OPEN MINDS Approach To Non-Profit Financial Strength Assessment
October 1, 2020
Measuring And Improving Consumer Experience, Consumer Engagement, And Consumer Performance – A Best Practice Approach
October 8, 2020
Collaboration As A Strategic Tactic – Using Mergers, Acquisitions, And Affiliations To Achieve Your Strategic Objectives And Assure Sustainability
October 15, 2020
Innovating For Sustainability – Best Practice For Finding And Launching New Services Lines
October 22, 2020
Making Sure Your Virtual Front Door Is ADA Compliant – Key Elements In Web Site ADA Compliance
October 29, 2020
Improving Collections Through Best Practice Revenue Cycle Management
November 5, 2020
The Vision For Your Future Strategy – The Plan & The Data To Make It Happen
November 12, 2020
For more information on the Educational Program series, or press related inquires, please contact Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, Market Intelligence, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or openminds@openminds.com.
For more information on partnership opportunities, or sponsorship related inquiries, please contact Tim Snyder, Executive Vice President, Marketing, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or openminds@openminds.com.
ABOUT OPEN MINDS
OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies, and regulations.
OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children's services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.