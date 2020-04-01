Open_Minds_Logo.jpg
GETTYSBURG, Pa., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEN MINDS, a national market intelligence and consultation firm focused on the health and human service markets serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs, announced it will be launching a new executive education series aimed at helping health and human service organization executives cope with the mounting business challenges related to the current COVID-19 market disruption.

"The current situation facing our country is most threatening to the very population that we at OPEN MINDS have focused on as our mission on for over three decades ‒ consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs," said OPEN MINDS Chief Executive Officer, Monica E. Oss. "It's our goal to be part of the solution. Our team is focused on helping executives of organizations serving these consumers develop the best possible strategies to maintain sustainability in this challenging time of a dire health emergency resulting in severe economic disruption."  

Launching April 9, 2020 with a theme of Building Resiliency In The Face Of Adversity, this 32-week (8-month) program will consist of virtual educational programs (webinars), 'how-to' tools, reading books, and on-line technical assistance sessions. The initiative will be led by OPEN MINDS senior team members and available at no charge to organizations with elite-level OPEN MINDS Circle membership. Select programs will also be made available free to the public through sponsorship from OPEN MINDS partners. The topics, dates, and lead faculty members for the series were announced by OPEN MINDS.

Educational Program –  Webinar & On-Line Technical Assistance

Lead Faculty

Date

Registration

The OPEN MINDS Blueprint & Creating A Crisis Management Plan – An Overview Of The OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Express

Monica E. Oss

April 9, 2020

Short-Term Cash Management – To Assuring Continued Operations In Times Of Disruption: Overview & Introduction

Ken Carr

April 16, 2020

Going "Virtual Service" – Reaching Consumers Where They Are At With Telehealth And More –An Overview

Steve Remillard

April 23, 2020

Going "Virtual Revenue Generation" – Assuring Consumers And Referral Sources Can Find You – An Overview

Tim Snyder

April 30, 2020

Revenue Maximization During Times Of Disruption – Building Top Line To Sustain Margins – An Overview

Raymond Wolfe, J.D.

May 7, 2020

Aggressive Business Development Strategies – Adding To The Top Line With Breakthrough Services – An Overview

Paul M. Duck

May 14, 2020

How Improve Your Cash Management Program – The Five Steps To Manage Cash More Aggressively

Raymond Wolfe, J.D.

May 21, 2020

Increasing Your Service Volume – Creating A Referral Development Crisis Plan

Richard Louis, III

May 28, 2020

How To Secure Additional Financing

Tim Pisula

June 4, 2020

Planning A New (Or Replacement) Telehealth/Virtual Health Service Delivery System

Lori Schmidt

June 11, 2020

Is Your Web Site Designed To Get Referrals?

David Forbes

June 18, 2020

Using Mergers, Acquisitions, And Affiliations To Address "Urgent" Cashflow

Ken Carr

June 25, 2020

Executive Portfolio Management In Time Of A Market Shift – Best Practices For Health And Human Service Executives

George Braunstein

July 2, 2020

Opportunistic Business Development – Responding To New Market Needs, Quickly

Richard Louis, III

July 9, 2020

Preparing For Post-Disruption Resilience & Sustainability – Taking Action For The Long Term – An Overview

Joe Naughton-Travers, EdM

July 16, 2020

Assessing Your Telehealth Service System – The Consumer And The Service Professional Perspective

Lori Schmidt

July 23, 2020

Social Media That Puts You In The Community – Virtually

Rob Hickernell

July 30, 2020

Getting Paid – More – For What You Do – Tactical Approaches Of Increasing Fees And Rates From Payers And Moving To New Reimbursement Models With Payers

Paul M. Duck

August 6, 2020

Planning For Revenue Expansion By Expanding Your Service Area – From Market Analysis To Launch

Paul M. Duck

August 13, 2020

Strategic Planning For Sustainability

Joe Naughton-Travers, EdM

August 20, 2020

Options For Managing Staffing Costs – Productivity Management, Outsourcing, Technology Solutions, And More

Ken Carr

August 27, 2020

Can Consumers And Referral Sources Find You? Best Practice Search Engine Optimization

Rob Hickernell

September 3, 2020

Marketing Planning For Sustainability In A Post-Disruption Marketplace

Paul M. Duck

September 10, 2020

Understanding What You Do Well – And Building New Revenue Streams Through Repurposing Current Capabilities

Richard Louis, III

September 17, 2020

Process Reengineering – How To Streamline Your Operations While Maintain The Consumer Experience

Sharon Hicks

September 24, 2020

Assessing And Building Our Organization's Financial Resiliency – The OPEN MINDS Approach To Non-Profit Financial Strength Assessment

Raymond Wolfe, J.D.

October 1, 2020

Measuring And Improving Consumer Experience, Consumer Engagement, And Consumer Performance – A Best Practice Approach

Kim Bond

October 8, 2020

Collaboration As A Strategic Tactic – Using Mergers, Acquisitions, And Affiliations To Achieve Your Strategic Objectives And Assure Sustainability

Raymond Wolfe, J.D.

October 15, 2020

Innovating For Sustainability – Best Practice For Finding And Launching New Services Lines

Raymond Wolfe, J.D.

October 22, 2020

Making Sure Your Virtual Front Door Is ADA Compliant – Key Elements In Web Site ADA Compliance

Rob Hickernell

October 29, 2020

Improving Collections Through Best Practice Revenue Cycle Management

Ken Carr

November 5, 2020

The Vision For Your Future Strategy – The Plan & The Data To Make It Happen

Monica E. Oss

November 12, 2020

For more information on the Educational Program series, or press related inquires, please contact Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, Market Intelligence, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or openminds@openminds.com.

For more information on partnership opportunities, or sponsorship related inquiries, please contact Tim Snyder, Executive Vice President, Marketing, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or openminds@openminds.com.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies, and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children's services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

