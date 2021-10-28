SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CarMax, Inc., the nation's largest retailer of used cars, and Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit serving America's military families, announced the launch of a new partnership to support military families, as the nation pauses to honor veterans. The partnership includes an initial gift of $100,000 in support of Operation Homefront's highly valued Critical Financial Assistance and other programs.
CarMax is proud to partner with Operation Homefront to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. In addition to financial support, CarMax associates, more than 1,700 of whom have served in the military, will look for opportunities to get involved in Operation Homefront's mission through writing "MaxGratitude" letters of support, organizing back to school donation drives, and volunteering at community events supporting Operation Homefront's mission.
"Our core belief is straightforward and unwavering; we work to serve our military families in their time of need because they have served all of us in our nation's time of need," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) Robert Thomas, COO of Operation Homefront. "We are grateful to partners like CarMax who share our commitment to help military families start strong and stay strong in the communities they have worked so hard to protect."
"As an organization that has thousands of associates who have served our country, it is our honor and privilege to support those who serve," said Leslie Parpart, director of community relations. "Guided by the shared value to do what's right, we proudly join Operation Homefront to serve military families in their time of need."
CarMax is the official auto retailer of the NBA and WNBA, as well as the Portland Trail Blazers. CarMax recently partnered with the Portland Trail Blazers and Operation Homefront to provide bicycles to more than 50 military kids. Because of partnerships like CarMax, Operation Homefront has been able to provide more than $30 million in Critical Financial Assistance through nearly 50,000 requests from military families across the U.S.
Operation Homefront, along with CarMax and several of its loyal partners, will march toward Veterans Day by reinforcing the importance of serving America's military families, through the 11 Days of Impact campaign. This key initiative positioned within Operation Homefront's national brand campaign, Start Strong, Stay Strong, reminds Americans to show appreciation for our veterans, service members and their families.
###
About Operation Homefront: Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 90 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit https://OperationHomefront.org.
Start Strong, Stay Strong campaign:
Operation Homefront launched 'Start Strong, Stay Strong,' a national brand campaign in March 2021. The initiative brings much-needed attention to the dedicated service of our military families and the support that Americans can provide to build the stability, connections and comfort these families deserve to start strong in their communities and stay strong throughout their journeys. #StartStrongStayStrong. Find out more at operationhomefront.org/startstrongstaystrong.
About CarMax: CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used autos, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. CarMax also provides a variety of vehicle delivery methods, including home delivery, contactless curbside pickup and appointments in its stores. During the fiscal year ending February 28, 2021, CarMax sold more than 750,000 used vehicles and more than 425,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store and virtual auctions. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance originated more than $6 billion in receivables during fiscal year 2021, adding to its near $14 billion portfolio. CarMax has more than 220 stores, 27,000 associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 17 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. For more information, visit http://www.carmax.com.
Media Contact
Susan Ziesman, Operation Homefront, (210) 392-6878, Susan.Ziesman@OperationHomefront.org
SOURCE Operation Homefront