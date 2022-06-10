Operation Smile won 12 awards at the 43rd Annual Telly Awards on May 24, 2022. This year's competition received over 11,000 entries from a variety of organizations and brands around the world.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Operation Smile won 12 Telly Awards this year at the 43rd Annual Telly Awards on May 24, 2022. This year's competition received over 11,000 entries from a variety of organizations and top-tier brands across the globe. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television content across all screens in a variety of categories.
The "People's Telly Awards" was among one of Operation Smile's repertoire of awards and is given to the most-loved pieces chosen by the Telly Awards' audience. Operation Smile was one of only three winners in this prestigious category for its promotional video "A Window to the World: The Anthony L. & Hideko S. Burgess International Learning Center."
"As an organization, we hold the stories of our patients, their families and the people who serve them in the highest regard," explains John Streit, Managing Editor for Operation Smile. "While the recognition of our peers through the Telly Awards is a great accomplishment and reflective of the collaboration of so many, we always strive for the quality of our video storytelling to reflect the courage, resilience and selflessness of the people we place in front of the lens. We believe that, through their stories and voices, that we can be a part of a larger movement of humanity and service with the goal of inspiring more folks to join in however they can."
The Interactive Learning Center (ILC) opened in October of 2021 and is an immersive experience designed to educate school groups, potential volunteers, and other curious supporters on Operation Smile's surgical programs. When visitors enter the museum, they are greeted by a colorful "jeepney," the most popular form of public transportation in the Philippines. Visitors are given a patient passport to guide them on the Operation Smile patient journey from discovering the free surgical program to receiving health screenings and pre-surgical care to eventually receiving cleft palate and lip repair surgery and more comprehensive care. Click here to view the award winning video.
The other winning categories for Operation Smile include:
Gold Telly Winner: Social Video General Not For Profit
Silver Telly Winner: Online General Documentary
Silver: Online General-Social Issues
Silver: Non-Broadcast General Not For Profit
Silver: Online Commercials General – Museum and Galleries
Silver: Social Video General Health and Wellness
Silver: Branded Content General Charitable
Silver: Online General Not For Profit Fundraising
Bronze: Online Commercials General Not For Profit
Bronze: Online General – Public Interest/Awareness
Bronze: Branded Content General Not For Profit
Established in 1979, the Telly Awards are judged by the Telly Award Judging Council, a group of television and video experts from some of the most prestigious entertainment, advertising, publishing and emerging technology companies. Each awards season, The Telly Awards celebrate the greatness that branded media brings to the world with a theme. This year, the Awards are celebrating the reemergence of the media industry that has resurfaced to a transformed world, equipped with new tools and a new point-of-view post-COVID lockdowns.
To learn more about Operation Smile and the Interactive Learning Center (ILC): https://www.operationsmile.org/interactive-learning-center
About Operation Smile
Operation Smile is a global nonprofit specializing in expert cleft surgery and care. Over the last 40 years, we have provided medical expertise, research, and care through our dedicated staff and medical and student volunteers around the world, working alongside local governments, nonprofits, and health systems, and supported by our generous donors. Learn more at https://www.operationsmile.org/ or by following @operationsmile on social media.
###
Media Contact
Julie Dion, Operation Smile, 904-249-9784, press@dionmarketing.com
SOURCE Operation Smile