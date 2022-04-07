Operation Smile will be premiering a virtual event in recognition of World Health Day. Global surgical fellows Drs. John Dutton and Maria Fernanda Tapia will be discussing the organization's research projects aimed to improve global healthcare as well as their ongoing development of comprehensive care programs.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Operation Smile is premiering a virtual event on World Health Day at 3 p.m. EDT on Facebook Live to advance the discussion on why research matters in the field of global medicine as well as the importance of incorporating comprehensive care when treating patients with cleft conditions in developing countries.
Celebrated annually on April 7, World Health Day aims to draw attention to topics of concern affecting people around the globe. The World Health Organization's designated theme for 2022 is "our planet, our health." This theme encourages the development of efforts to focus global attention on urgent actions needed to keep humans and the planet healthy as well as to foster a movement to create societies focused on general well-being.
Operation Smile is using World Health Day as an opportunity to discuss their Global Fellowship Program and its current initiative: creating a future where access to safe, affordable, and timely surgical care is available to everyone. This virtual event will broach the topics of why research is important to the development of better health systems and technologies and how Operation Smile is broadening its comprehensive care services in Latin America.
Drs. John Dutton and Maria Fernanda Tapia, Operation Smile global surgery fellows, are the featured panelists, and they are at the forefront of research projects being developed to enhance cleft surgery education and training programs. These programs aim to help remove barriers that are preventing patients from receiving essential cleft surgery and care in Latin America. Dr. Dutton is a general surgery resident at Rutgers University in New Jersey. He has a background in health system strengthening research and product development through the creation of multiple medical start-up companies. Dr. Fernanda is a Bolivian medical doctor who completed her studied in Colombia, where she recently obtained her plastic and reconstructive surgery degree.
Drs. Dutton and Fernanda will be diving deep into the functions of Operation Smile's existing comprehensive care programs as well as discussing their current research projects. The fellows will also be highlighting the barriers that prevent hospitals in low- and middle-income countries from being able to field the staff they need to meet the surgical needs of patients.
Operation Smile's current comprehensive care efforts involve year-round cleft surgery and treatments in developing countries such as Columbia and Nicaragua. The organization also offers dentistry, psychosocial care, orthodontics, speech therapy and nutrition education as part of their programs. Comprehensive care centers were developed in these countries to ensure that every child who receives surgery from Operation Smile is both adequately prepared for surgery and set up for a healthy future post-operation.
The Operation Smile Global Surgery Research Fellowship is the organization's response to the belief that a critical part of creating a future where everyone can access safe, effective and timely surgical care is to cultivate the next generation of global health leaders.
The fellows are fully integrated into Operation Smile's work and gain exposure to research, advocacy, and on-ground programmatic initiatives in the low-and middle-income countries where the organization works. This fellowship program gives young medical professionals long-term opportunities to expand and enhance their global health knowledge and expertise. Operation Smile also utilizes the knowledge of young, brilliant medical professionals to improve their programmatic, education, research and innovation initiatives. The current cohort has 10 fellows on three continents representing a diverse set of geographic and professional experiences.
We're excited to share this interesting conversation with you! To join the event, register at bit.ly/GSF4722.
