ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioReference Laboratories, Inc., an OPKO Health company (NASDAQ: OPK), today announced a collaboration with the State of New Jersey to provide coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) testing across the State. BioReference will provide testing for the first NJ drive-through facilities in Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Ocean and Union Counties.
"Expanded testing is imperative to protecting the people most susceptible to this epidemic, specifically senior citizens, people with chronic health problems, and those with compromised immune systems," said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. "We are grateful for this partnership with BioReference, as it means the people of New Jersey will have increased access to testing and faster results, helping limit the spread of COVID-19."
"To support the high demand for convenient and efficient COVID-19 testing, BioReference and the State of New Jersey, the home of our main laboratory, have collaborated to expand access to testing across the State by providing an additional 10,000 tests to New Jersey residents," said Jon R. Cohen, M.D., Executive Chairman of BioReference Laboratories. "In addition, we are working with five counties directly in opening drive-through testing locations and will expand from there. It is a privilege to offer testing to residents of New Jersey, where the majority of our 4,000 employees live."
The NJ Poison Control Center and 211 have partnered with the State of New Jersey to provide general information to the public on COVID-19: call 1-800-962-1253 or text: NJCOVID to 898-211 and include your zip code for live text assistance. Visit www.nj.gov/health for additional information.
Providers should refer to the most current CDC guidelines for further information on appropriate testing of patients, available here https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/clinical-criteria.html.
About COVID-19 Testing at BioReference Laboratories, Inc.
BioReference Laboratories is accepting specimens for COVID-19 testing from healthcare providers, clinics and health systems throughout the United States to promote earlier diagnosis of the coronavirus and to aid in limiting spread of infection. In addition to its nationwide COVID-19 testing offering, BioReference has a partnership with the New York State Department of Health to provide testing for the first public drive-through testing facility on the East Coast, as well as a collaboration with the New York City Health and Hospital Corporation (NYC Health + Hospitals), the largest public healthcare system in the nation serving more than one million New Yorkers annually, to provide COVID-19 testing.
BioReference is offering a real-time reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction (real-time RT-PCR) assay with expected 24-48 hour turnaround time. The Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 test has been made available pursuant to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization for diagnostic testing in CLIA certified high-complexity laboratories. All tests are conducted in BioReference's main laboratory in Elmwood Park, N.J., which currently has a capacity to run up to 5,000 COVID-19 tests per day. For more information, visit https://www.bioreference.com/coronavirus.
About BioReference Laboratories, Inc.
BioReference provides comprehensive testing to physicians, clinics, hospitals, employers, government units, correctional institutions and medical groups. The company is in network with the five largest health plans in the United States, operates a network of 10 laboratory locations, and is backed by a medical staff of more than 160 MD, PhD and other professional level clinicians and scientists. For more information, visit www.bioreference.com.
About OPKO Health
OPKO Health is a diversified healthcare company. In diagnostics, its BioReference Laboratories is one of the nation's largest full-service clinical laboratories; GeneDx is a rapidly growing genetic testing business; the 4Kscore® test is used to assess a patient's individual risk for aggressive prostate cancer following an elevated PSA and to help decide about next steps such as prostate biopsy; Claros® 1 is a point-of-care diagnostics platform with a total PSA test approved by the FDA. In our pharmaceutical pipeline, RAYALDEE is our first pharmaceutical product to be marketed. OPK88003, a once-weekly oxyntomodulin for type 2 diabetes and obesity - reported positive data from a Phase 2 clinical trial. It's among a new class of GLP-1/glucagon receptor dual agonists. OPK88004, a SARM (selective androgen receptor modulator) is currently being studied for various potential indications. The Company's most advanced product utilizing its CTP technology, a once-weekly human growth hormone for injection, successfully met its primary endpoint and key secondary endpoints in a Phase 3 study and is partnered with Pfizer. OPKO also has research, development, production and distribution facilities abroad.
