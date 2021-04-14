Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 -- The "Para IV Winners and Losers - Monthly Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report highlights all the important opportunities for generic companies based on the latest Para IV litigation updates.

The analyses provides an insight into each product opportunity for generic companies in terms of:

  1. likely timeline of the first generic launch in the US
  2. potential competition on the first day of launch and
  3. companies likely to benefit in case of a probable launch under low competition.

The analyses is updated every time an important development as regards the product Para IV litigation happens. In other words, it is not only comprehensive but also updated. The report is published every month covering important updates on Para IV litigation.

Important Para IV events are following events related to Para IV litigations:

  • New Para IV applications filed
  • Litigation dismissals
  • Final judgments
  • Patent related opinions and judgments
  • PTAB updates

Sources of information:

  • US Courts documents
  • Company SEC filings / Annual Reports
  • USFDA
  • USPTO
  • PTAB

Products included in the Para IV Winners and Losers - Oct 2019 offers are shown below first by brand name and then by their generic name:

  • Oracea - Doxycycline
  • Chantix - Verenicline Tartrate
  • Sprycel - Dasatinib
  • Evoclin - Clindamycin Phosphate
  • Finacea - Azelaic Acid
  • Suprep - Sodium Sulfate, Potassium Sulfate and Magnesium Sulfate
  • Sensipar - Cinacalcet Hydrochloride
  • Faslodex - Fulvestrant
  • Uloric - Febuxostat
  • Minivelle - Estradiol
  • Uceris - Budesonide
  • Isosulfan blue - Isosulfan blue
  • Bosulif - Bosutinib
  • Aubagio - Teriflunomide
  • Mydayis - Amphetamine Aspartate; Amphetamine Sulfate; Dextroamphetamine Saccharate; DextroamphetamineSulfate
  • Vasostrict - Vasopressin
  • Jardiance - Empagliflozin
  • Cerdelga - Eliglustat Tartrate
  • Evomela - Melphalan Hydrochloride
  • Synjardy XR - Empagliflozin; Metformin hydrochloride
  • Rhofade - Oxymetazoline hydrochloride
  • Rexulti - Brexpiprazole
  • Entresto - Sacubitril; Valsartan
  • Cleviprex - Clevidipine
  • Cabometyx - Cabozantinib S-Malate

No developments reported in biosimilar patent litigation space

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p4w0sj

