Coverage in this report includes a detailed analysis of the current and forecast markets for ortho and spine technologies:
- Current Market Size & Forecast
- Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Revenues & Market Shares
- Current & Emerging Technologies
- Market Trends & Opportunities
- Plus More
Competitors Covered:
- Alphatec Spine
- Arthrex
- ChoiceSpine
- DJO
- Exactech
- Globus Medical
- Integra LifeSciences
- J&J DePuy Synthes
- K2M*
- Medtronic
- MicroPort Scientific
- MTF
- NuVasive
- Orthofix
- SeaSpine
- Smith & Nephew
- Stryker
- Wright Medical
- Zimmer Biomet
- Others
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Market by Clinical Application
- Market by Geography
- Suppliers
- Markets by Technology
- Orthopedics & Spine
1. Reconstructive Implants
2. Trauma
3. Spine
4. Other Orthopedic Products
5. Market by Geography
List of Exhibits
Summary Exhibit 1: Global MD&D Market by Major Technology Segment, 2018 and 2023
Summary Exhibit 2: MD&D Market by Major Clinical Application, 2018
Summary Exhibit 3: Geographic Distribution of Global MD&D Market, 2017-2023
Summary Exhibit 4: Distribution of Global MD&D Market, by Geography and Development Level, 2017-2023
Summary Exhibit 5: Estimated MD&D Sales of Major Suppliers, 2015-2018
Exhibit 1: Overview of Orthopedic Market Segments, 2018
Exhibit 2: Orthopedic and Spine Technologies, Global Market by Major Segment, 2017-2023
Exhibit 3: Reconstructive Implants, Global Market by Major Joint, 2017-2023
Exhibit 4: Global Reconstructive Implants, Supplier Shares, 2018
Exhibit 5: Global Reconstructive Implants, Supplier Shares by Major Joint, 2018
Exhibit 6: Global Trauma Sales by Segment, 2018
Exhibit 7: Global Trauma Market, Supplier Shares, 2018
Exhibit 8: Spinal Technologies, Global Market by Segment, 2017-2023
Exhibit 9: Global Spinal Products Market, Supplier Shares,2018
Exhibit 10: Other Orthopedic Products, Global Market by Group, 2017-2023
