The North America pharmaceutical packaging market is expected to grow by 6.4% annually in the forecast period and reach $41.88 billion by 2027 owing to the increase in healthcare coverage, growing aging population, an increase in non-communicable disease, new drug development and government initiatives to promote innovations in the pharmaceutical industry.
The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America pharmaceutical packaging market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year because 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America pharmaceutical packaging market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Packaging Category, Product, Raw Material, Pharmaceutical Dosage Form, Drug Delivery Mode, End User, and Country.
Based on Packaging Category, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.
- Primary Packaging
- Secondary Packaging
- Tertiary Packaging
Based on Product, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.
- Plastic Bottles
- Blister Packs
- Pre-Filled Syringes
- Closures & Caps
- Secondary Containers
- Labels
- Packaging Accessories
- Other Products
Based on Raw Material, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.
- Plastics & Polymers
- Paper & Paperboards
- Glass
- Metal
- Other Materials
Based on Pharmaceutical Dosage Form, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.
- Liquid Dosage
- Solid Dosage
- Semi-solid and Pressurized Products
- Other Pharmaceutical Dosage Forms
Based on Drug Delivery Mode, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.
- Oral Drug Delivery
- Injectables
- IV Drugs Delivery
- Topical Drug Delivery
- Transdermal Drug Delivery
- Pulmonary Drug Delivery
- Nasal Drug Delivery
- Ocular Drug Delivery
- Other Drugs Delivery Modes
Based on End User, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.
- Pharmaceutical Manufacturers
- Contract Packaging Companies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Other End Users
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Key Players:
- Amcor PLC
- AptarGroup, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Berry North America Group, Inc.
- Catalent, Inc.
- Gerresheimer AG
- O-I Glass, Inc. (Owens Illinois, Inc.)
- Schott AG
- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
- WestRock Company
