NAPLES, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, House Bill 1300 passed out of the State Government Committee, paving the way forward for commonsense election reform in Pennsylvania.

The omnibus legislation, introduced by Representative Seth Grove, includes changes that make it easier to vote and harder to cheat in the Keystone State. The proposed legislation amends Pennsylvania's Election Code to ensure a more secure, fair, and transparent election process.

The bill would establish a bureau of election audits, increases access to voter rolls, strengthen the security of mail-in ballots and drop boxes, prohibit ballot harvesting, and create enhanced penalties for election officials who violate the law. The bill also increases transparency by requiring the Secretary of the Commonwealth to distribute private donations for election administration equally based on census data.

"It's time for Governor Wolf to recognize what state legislators already have–Pennsylvania needs election reform," said Madeline Malisa, Visiting Fellow. "This bill presents an opportunity for policymakers to work across the aisle on a solution for the future that will restore integrity to Pennsylvania's election process."

###

The Opportunity Solutions Project is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization that specializes in health care, welfare, work reform, and election reform.

Media Contact

Kristen Eichamer, The Opportunity Solutions Project, 239-300-9081x138, kristen@solutionsproject.org

 

SOURCE The Opportunity Solutions Project

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.