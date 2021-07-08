SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opt Health, a leading purveyor of personalized preventive medicine for men, has announced an Amazon Alexa integration into the company's progressive suite of services.
Using arguably the world's best known and most trusted embodiment of personal AI technology, Opt Health clients can now sign up for HIPAA-compliant Alexa notifications to help keep their health goals on track.
From expedited deliveries, to a telehealth dashboard that's accessible from any device, the Alexa integration is only the latest example of Opt Health's commitment to providing cutting-edge tools for achieving customized results. Now via a direct link between the two platforms, clients can interact with a virtual health coach that can help track progress, give tips, and check lab results, wearables data and performance scores. Information is shared securely through a hands-free, password-protected voice exchange, making it easier than ever to stay in the driver's seat of your health.
"Any successful health regimen requires commitment, and not just on the part of the patient," said Camilo Isaza, CEO of Opt Health. "Partnering with Amazon to deliver this important development to our platform is one way for us to show our dedication to helping our clients achieve the best results possible," he continued. "Using our system, people seeking health solutions can rest assured that we'll remove as many obstacles as possible between them and their goals."
Using the efficiency and convenience of telehealth, Opt Health patients enjoy customized personal care from a network of physicians using Opt's technology, which was built by a team of doctors and engineers. Having access to the leading men's health doctors in the country, Opt Health's subscription service lets men take control of their health from wherever they are.
MORE ABOUT OPT HEALTH: Opt Health is a telemedicine platform focused on reconnecting men with health, wellness, strength, and sexual vitality through the science of preventive medicine. Opt Health's tailored approach to health and wellness includes access to elite doctors, nutrition and health coaching, prescription medications, blood work and lab tests, nutraceuticals and supplements, and an individualized app dashboard. At the center of the Opt Health platform is the proprietary Opt Performance Score, which assigns a unique score to each client based on six wellness categories: exercise and rest, stress, gut health, nutrition, hormones and inflammation. Opt Health medical doctors use the Performance Score to measure, monitor and mentor clients to help them achieve their health goals. http://www.getopt.com
