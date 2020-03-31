EARTH CITY, Mo., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optime Care, Inc. announced today that it will provide immediate commercial distribution of generic Pyrimethamine 25 mg tablets in the United States.  Optime Care is a St. Louis area based, nationally licensed, specialty pharmacy and wholesale distributor.  Optime Care will also provide patients and their caregivers with dedicated programs and services in support of this important drug.  For more information or to order, please call 833-869-6633.

Optime Care is a privately held company with a focus on patients with rare chronic and ultra-orphan disorders.  For additional information, visit www.optimecare.com.

CONTACT: 888-287-2017, Info@optimecare.com

 

