FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and wellness brand Optimega's Omega Shots provide a healthy dose of Omegas-3's, for a variety of very particular supplemental needs. Optimega makes Omega-3 supplements in the form of drinkable, great-tasting 2.5oz shots. Unlike capsules that can take a long time to digest and absorb, Optimega's Omega-3 shots are quickly absorbed by the body, delivering energy and mental clarity.
Omega-3's have many benefits but some popular reasons to keep up on taking Omega-3's are for Health Skin, Healthy Memory Function, and as a prenatal supplement.
Skin: Optimega's shots provide two integral types of omega-3 fatty acids: docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA). EPA helps to regulate levels of oil in the body and skin, which keeps the skin well hydrated and can help prevent acne. EPA may also have beneficial effects when it comes to keeping skin looking wrinkled by staving off the enzymes that diminish collagen, which causes the skin to lose elasticity. There is even research to suggest that Omega-3's could help repair damaged skin if taken correctly.
Memory: Omega Shots™50+ are specifically formulated to address symptoms of aging in older adults. The brain relies on specific proteins and hormone compounds to help repair damaged brain cells. As the body ages, production of these hormones and proteins slows down, and begins to decline, leaving the brain unable to repair itself, or continue to grow.
Another component of age-related memory loss is decreased blood flow to the brain. Aging may cause changes in blood pressure or circulation that cause the brain to receive less blood flow than is needed to maintain a healthy cognitive environment.
Prenatal: Omega-3 fatty acids have long been hailed by nutritional science as a vital part of any supplement regimen. Omega-3's also play a particularly important role when taken during pregnancy, to help with the development of the baby's brain and eye tissue.
Though the nutritional benefits are essential for early child development, as well as being an important part of total nutrition for adults, the human body relies on external sources to get enough Omega-3. The most common sources are fish, and flaxseed, both of which can be difficult to eat in abundance while pregnant. Omega-rich fish oil is most commonly taken as liquid-filled capsules, which have to be broken down before the fish oil is absorbed.
All of Optimega's supplements provide essential nutrients, but they also have shots formulated for specific body needs like Omega Shots™ 50+ and Omega Shots™ Prenatal plus a version for daily use; Omega Shots™ Daily Support, and a version for post-workout recovery called Omega Shots™ Sport. Every shot provides substantial energy and provides a nutritional boost to keep every body feeling great.
