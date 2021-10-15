TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Decentralized clinical trials and real-world data (RWD) are two of the most commonly cited approaches for driving greater efficiency and patient-centricity in clinical research, but can they be brought together to drive even greater impact? This panel discussion, hosted by THREAD, will explore specific strategies for applying RWD to decentralized clinical trials to make research easier to participate in and to produce more comprehensive evidence on the clinical trial population.
Use cases for discussion include:
- Strategies for using RWD to enhance decentralized clinical trial recruitment
- Opportunities for maximizing the impact of source data by combining site-generated source data and participant/caregiver source data to minimize monitoring burden
- Ensuring a comprehensive understanding of a trial participant's course of care – before, during and after the primary trial observation period
- Combining integrated EHR networks with decentralized clinical trial technology for registries
Join expert speakers, Joss Warren, Executive Director, Head of Strategy & Partnerships, THREAD Research; Jason LaBonte, CSO, Datavant; Hugh Levaux, CEO, Protocol First; and Brigham Hyde, President, Eversana, in a live webinar on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 12pm EST (9am PST) to learn how RWD can be used to make decentralized clinical trials more efficient and to add evidence to the core clinical data set.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Optimize Your Decentralized Clinical Trials with Real-World Data.
