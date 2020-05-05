MEDFORD, Ore., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceiling mounts are the prime mounting candidate for workspaces where there are no walls or wall "real estate" available and the user requires open floor space, making ceiling mounts ideal for dental operatories, hospitals, laboratories, x-ray rooms, cameras, instant security stations and workstations in front of windows.
ICWUSA.com, Inc., has the largest selection of computer and medical device ceiling mounts available, and in certain situations, provides the only solutions where a ceiling mount will work. It's also the only made in the USA company in the world with multi-use ceiling mounts that are fully weight load adjustable from 0 to 32 pounds (14.5 kg) with monitor only or a monitor keyboard mount.
Coming up with creative ways to maximize workspace efficiency is a specialty of ICWUSA, which offers a seemingly endless array of mounting configurations, allowing for the flexibility and creativity to solve any workspace dilemma.
ICWUSA's ceiling mount designs also provide internal wire management, giving the mounts a neat and professional appearance. The internal wire management also makes the workstation easier to clean.
Like all ICWUSA mounts, its ceiling mounts are strong and durable. To see just how strong ICWUSA's Elite 6220 ceiling mount is, watch this strength test.
For more information on how ICWUSA's ceiling mounts can improve your workspace, visit www.icwusa.com.
