TORONTO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The clinical trial patient recruitment environment for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) studies is brutally competitive. This is having a significant impact upon timelines and associated costs of running IBD studies, often delaying the time to get drugs to market where there is still an unmet patient need.
Successful, timely delivery of studies within this environment requires the proactive utilization of all the data and tools available. Register for this educational webinar that will discuss the following topics, with a focus on ulcerative colitis (UC):
- The impact of a saturated clinical trial environment upon study delivery
- Use of data to specifically target high-performing sites and to identify potential new investigators
- Reducing patient and site burden (incorporating Voice-of-the-Patient feedback)
- Direct outreach to patients (including geo-targeting) and other patient recruitment initiatives
- Bringing the study to the patient through decentralized clinical trial (DCT) solutions
Join expert speakers from Covance by Labcorp, Martin Knight, BSc (Hons), Dip Clin Sci, Senior Director, Strategy & Planning, Inflammation, Infectious Disease and General Medicine (iiGM); Debra Gerlach, MA, Associate Director, Global Patient Recruitment and Engagement; and Ryan Kirby, MS, CCRA, Manager, Decentralized Clinical Trial Solutions, in a live webinar on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 1pm EDT.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Optimizing Patient Recruitment in Inflammatory Bowel Disease Studies.
