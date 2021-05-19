ZURICH, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optimus Integrated Surgical Environment AG, a Swiss-based leader in advanced operating rooms globally, announced today a collaboration with Mayo Clinic to design, develop, assess, and test various operating room components for efficiency, safety and sterility for surgical team satisfaction and the continuous improvement of patient care outcomes.
"Optimus is the first company to rebuild one of the modern hospital's most important sectors, namely, the operating surgical environment and associated services," said Optimus Chairman Niall Olver. "Through a collaboration with Mayo Clinic, we are excited to work together to further develop the most advanced technologies and components, including those patented by Optimus, to continuously improve the operating room surgical experience and output, and to thereby further transform how patient care is delivered."
The collaboration aims to create the next generation of operating rooms with integrated, advanced technologies.
Optimus Integrated Surgical Environment AG is a Swiss-based company that delivers a holistic solution for the entire operating room and surrounding support services and integrates all vendors by acting as the single supplier for planning, installation and maintenance services for new hospital and refurbished operating room facility builds. Optimus provides services for the entire lifecycle of the operating sector of hospitals: from "blue-sky" phase of new operating room build planning, installation and project management, through the total time of ownership including maintenance, servicing and technology updates.
Michael Vollmer, Optimus Integrated Surgical Environment AG, +41 445051225, michael.vollmer@optimus-ise.com
