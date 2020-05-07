NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SpartaCovid, Optio's newest addition to Sparta Rx Programs, will launch with a total solution of services to assist in getting personnel back in the office and on the job. Available to all business establishments, this four-step program represents the necessary steps that every business should take to get back on track while protecting the workforce and moving one step closer to improving the economy.
SpartaCovid may be the first program to introduce a total solution of services available to all businesses under one umbrella. Using a streamlined approach for establishments of all kinds, SpartaCovid aids those who seek assistance in reopening their doors for business and welcoming their employees back to a safe and COVID-free workplace.
SpartaCovid's Re-Opening Solution represents four essential services. 1) Testing: Perform diagnostic and antibody testing as guided by the FDA and processed on-site or by CLIA-approved laboratories; 2) Decontamination: Disinfecting and sanitizing with EPA disinfectants approved for use against COVID-19 to decontaminate the workplace and create a safe and COVID-free environment for employees to return to; 3) Protection: Obtain personal protective equipment and cleaning products with free next-day delivery; and 4) Support: Access to healthcare professionals to help get employees the care they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Greg Savino, co-founder of Sparta Rx Programs and owner of Baybridge Pharmacy (ranked #46 in Healthcare by Inc. 5000) in Bayside, shared his strategy. "It's obvious that more needs to be done to get society back on their feet. It's also clear that no one knows where to go to get the necessary services. SpartaCovid's Re-opening Solution, a one-stop-shop for all necessary services, is the answer."
The program is scheduled to launch on May 7, 2020. Supplies and services are presented on a first-come/first-served basis and reservations are required. Group packages are available. Anyone interested in learning more about the program should request a quote by contacting Crista Chakalis, Regional Sales Director of Sparta Rx, at Crista@SpartaRxPrograms.com.
ABOUT SPARTA RX
Sparta Rx administers progressive programs that provide consumers, healthcare professionals, and business establishments with essential services in an ever-changing and unpredictable marketplace. Assisting clients nationwide, Sparta Rx promotes good health through affordable prescription management, proactive care through telemedicine, testing, and analysis through CLIA-approved laboratories, and maximum productivity in a safe and sanitary workplace. Sparta is administered by Sparta Rx LLC, an Optio Rx Company, licensed in 39 states with locations in California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, and Wisconsin. Visit www.SpartaRxPrograms.com and www.SpartaCovid.com for more information.
Media Contact:
Crista Chakalis
Crista@SpartaRxPrograms.com
516-604-1616
