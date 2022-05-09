Site will offer customized weight loss solutions designed by doctors, proven through science.
WESTLAKE, Ohio, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Options Medical Weight Loss™ has announced the location of its newest weight loss clinic at 30191 Detroit Rd, Westlake, Ohio. The clinic, scheduled to open summer 2022, will join other Ohio Options Medical Weight Loss clinics in Gahanna and Dublin.
Options Medical Weight Loss is well-known for providing high-quality, individually tailored weight loss solutions that achieve patients' weight goals through personalized clinical experiences that yield improved health outcomes. The new Options Medical Weight Loss clinic will add an important resource to the Cleveland community. During the pandemic, many people have put on extra pounds that they would like to shed. "Obesity is a severe health problem for many people in Cuyahoga County, and is rapidly getting worse," said Dr. Matthew Walker, CEO of Options Medical Weight Loss. "Our mission is to stop this epidemic, and we are excited to bring our proven system to Westlake where we expect to deliver the same amazing weight loss success as we have for people in many other communities," Walker explained. "For people who are struggling to lose weight it's important that they have options to help them with their battle," said Walker. "Our one-of-a-kind system delivers customized programs to assist in taking off those stubborn final 10 pounds, or well over 100 pounds—or anything in between."
Options Medical Weight Loss patients enjoy a highly personalized, caring weight loss experience. The new facility in Westlake will provide a specialized staff of board-certified obesity doctors who will design custom-tailored programs for each individual weight loss patient. Using the patient's unique biomarkers and medical history, doctors will employ a wide variety of scientifically proven solutions to suit each patient's specific needs. Each patient will also receive a weekly one-on-one counseling session to keep them on track toward reaching their weight loss goal. "Our providers listen to each individual's personal struggles, provide nurturing counsel and cheer on successes. Every step of the way we lend the caring support that weight loss patients don't find elsewhere," Walker said.
As a leading weight loss clinic, Options Medical Weight Loss combines the benefits of medical prescriptions along with a range of personalized nutrition programs managed by certified professionals. Every aspect of care is customized to each patient's medical history, weight loss goals, and any social obstacles they may face. "The essential components that are so often disjointed in the weight loss industry are the aid of medications and the customization of nutrition programs. We are committed to delivering both with perfection," Walker said.
"Along with our other clinics in the Midwest, Florida, and the Southwest, our Ohio locations in Gahanna, Dublin, and soon Westlake add to our ongoing national expansion." Options Medical Weight Loss attributes its aggressive growth to its proven success in helping people attain better health, mobility, and self-confidence through the personalized care of its dedicated weight loss professionals. "When you join Options Medical Weight Loss clinics you're not just getting a medical provider—you're getting a friend, a coach, and a fan. Every step of the way, we'll be by your side to monitor your progress and cheer on your success," Walker said.
