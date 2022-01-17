ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan.17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Susana Colonne of St. Petersburg, FL is the second winner of the Transformation Challenge put on by the Options Medical Weight Loss Clinic™ of St. Petersburg.
"My lack of energy when I needed it the most was mostly gone and those moments that I wanted to enjoy with my boy became annoying moments of excessive tiredness and lack of energy," Colonne said.
As a busy wife and mother, she was looking for something to help her re-establish healthy eating and activity practices. She cites Options Medical Weight Loss as being the one source that was able to understand her condition and develop a custom plan to help her achieve her health goals. "I decided I was done being overweight and not having the energy to enjoy life. Thanks to Options Medical Weight Loss and their Transformation Challenge, I'm back to being fit, active, healthy, and happy," said Colonne.
"For people who are struggling to lose weight it's important that they have different options to help them with their battle," said Dr. Matthew Walker, the CEO of Options Medical Weight Loss. "Our one-of-a-kind system delivers customized programs to assist in taking off those stubborn final 10 pounds, or well over a 100 pounds—or anything in between."
Using the patient's unique biomarkers and medical history, doctors at Options Medical Weight Loss employ a wide variety of scientifically proven solutions to suit each patient's specific needs. Patients also receive a weekly one-on-one counseling session to keep them on track toward reaching their weight loss goal. "Our doctors listen to each individual's personal struggles, provide nurturing counsel and cheer on successes. Every step of the way we lend the caring support that weight loss patients don't find elsewhere," Walker said.
As a leading weight loss clinic, Options Medical Weight Loss combines the benefits of medical prescriptions along with a range of personalized nutrition programs managed by certified professionals. Every aspect of care is customized to each patient's medical history, weight loss goals, and any social obstacles they may face. "The essential components that are so often disjointed in the weight loss industry are the aid of medications and the customization of nutrition programs. We are committed to delivering both with perfection," Walker said.
"I have more energy to play with my son, to dance with my husband, to hang out with my friends. I am very close to looking good in a bathing suit again. I'm ready to start wearing new clothes without feeling embarrassed. And I decided I am going to continue this weight loss journey and to live life as a fit, active, happy mom," Colonne stated.
To learn more about the Transformation Challenge or other programs to help you lose weight and improve your overall health, sign up for a free consultation at https://optionsmedicalweightloss.com/one-on-one-counseling/ Or call 813-582-5673.
