ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jason Russo is the first winner of St. Petersburg's Options Medical Weight Loss™ Transformation Challenge. He lost 44% of his body fat during the clinic's grand opening contest.
"I came to Options Medical Weight Loss because I knew I could not do it on my own," Russo states. "The stress from being unhealthy and having limited-to-no energy had become too much to bear."
Options Medical Weight Loss is well known for providing high-quality, individually tailored weight loss solutions that achieve patients' weight goals through clinical experiences that yield improved health outcomes. As a leading weight loss clinic, Options Medical Weight Loss combines the benefits of medical prescriptions along with a range of personalized nutrition programs managed by certified professionals. Every aspect of care is customized to each patient's medical history, weight loss goals, and any social obstacles they may face.
"Every step of the way we lend the caring support that weight loss patients don't find elsewhere," said Dr. Matthew Walker, the CEO of Options Medical Weight Loss. "Our doctors listen to each individual's personal struggles, provide nurturing counsel and cheer on successes. Each patient receives a weekly one-on-one counseling session to keep them on track toward reaching their weight loss goal," Walker added.
"I now have the energy to keep up with my family and no longer shy away from the camera. I have also learned so much about my body and know how to balance a healthy lifestyle with a young family and demanding career. "
Options Medical Weight Loss has proven successful in helping people attain better health, mobility, and self-confidence through the personalized care of its dedicated weight loss professionals. "The essential components that are so often disjointed in the weight loss industry are the aid of medications and the customization of nutrition programs. We are committed to delivering both with perfection. Along with our clinics in the Midwest and Southwest, our Florida locations in Largo, St. Petersburg, and now Tampa, add to our ongoing national expansion that is bringing us closer to realizing our vision of helping a million people lose weight before 2030," Walker said.
"I owe my success to the structured plan, education, and encouragement that Options provided me weekly," said Russo.
To learn more about the Transformation Challenge or other programs to help you lose weight and improve your overall health, sign up for a free consultation at https://optionsmedicalweightloss.com/one-on-one-counseling/ Or call 813-582-5673.
Media Contact
Kelsey Schmitz, Options Medical Weight Loss, 4142710776, kschmitz@thiel.com
SOURCE Options Medical Weight Loss