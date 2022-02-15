CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andrea Herrera Garcia had always had issues with her weight. But after moving to the states and getting married last year, the South Loop newlywed reached a point where she knew she needed help.
"I have always struggled with weight loss but this was the heaviest I have ever been in my life. I heard from other people that initially they gained weight when moving to the U.S., too," said Garcia.
As a leading weight loss clinic, Options Medical Weight Loss clinics created a program specifically for her situation. "We understand that everyone is different. Our board-certified doctors custom tailor each weight loss program to fit the specific needs of each patient" states Dr. Matthew Walker, the CEO of Options Medical Weight Loss.
"In a short period of time, I gained over 30 pounds and started feeling desperate because working out was not making any difference and I really did not have a meal plan to follow. I did not want to turn 30 years old being overweight with fatigue and back pain. But after my first counseling session with Taylor from Options, I changed my mindset to reach my goal of at least losing the 30 pounds I gained," states Garcia.
"We offer weight loss solutions rooted in science and developed by MDs. Each solution is scientifically proven and tailored to the individual needs and lifestyle of each patient," said Walker.
"It has been a great journey. For the first time ever, I rode 10 miles in 30 minutes on a stationary bike. My back stopped hurting from being sedentary and I am no longer out of breath when walking in the street following my husband's pace. Taylor never gave up on me and always celebrated even the smallest milestones I achieved," said Garcia.
"I am extremely pleased with my results. I have made changes in my lifestyle where I choose what I eat wisely and try my best to workout at least twice a week. With a little motivation and self-control everything is possible," said Garcia.
To learn more about Options Medical Weight Loss programs to help you lose weight and improve your overall health, sign up for a free consultation at https://optionsmedicalweightloss.com/get-your-free-consultation Or call 888-405-5673
