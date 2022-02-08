CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chandler, Arizona resident Chris Balkow had no clue what eating better and feeling better was like. His day-to-day reality was one of high blood pressure and general discomfort.
"My motivation for losing weight came from being overweight most of my life and struggling with high blood pressure and honestly feeling uncomfortable in my own skin from all these issues. I searched online and found Options and set up a consultation," Balkow stated.
Options Medical Weight Loss clinic of Chandler was able to put together a plan that worked for him. "We offer weight loss solutions rooted in science and developed by MDs. Each solution is scientifically proven and tailored to the individual needs and lifestyle of each patient," said Dr. Matthew Walker, the CEO of Options Medical Weight Loss.
"I felt very welcomed and comfortable and moved forward with signing up. They gave me something that I knew I could control in my life as far as eating healthier and exercising regularly," Balkow stated.
As a leading weight loss clinic, Options Medical Weight Loss combines the benefits of medical prescriptions along with a range of personalized nutrition programs managed by certified professionals. Every aspect of care is customized to each patient's medical history, weight loss goals, and any social obstacles they may face.
"Our doctors listen to each individual's personal struggles, provide nurturing counsel and cheer on successes. Each patient receives a weekly one-on-one counseling session to keep them on track toward reaching their weight loss goal," said Walker.
"Checking in regularly helped me so much as my counselor encouraged me to keep going, try new things in my workout, and modified my program where needed.
"My life has forever changed since going through my journey with Options and I am very grateful as I have lost a total of 101.4 pounds and dropped 26.4 percent in body fat and feel like a new person mentally and physically," said Balkow.
"Once I started, I didn't want to stop. I felt the support from all the people from Options," added Balkow.
To learn more about Options Medical Weight Loss programs to help you lose weight and improve your overall health, sign up for a free consultation at https://optionsmedicalweightloss.com/get-your-free-consultation/ Or call 888-405-5673.
Media Contact
Kelsey Schmitz, THIEL Brand Designs, 4142710776, kschmitz@thiel.com
SOURCE Options Medical Weight Loss