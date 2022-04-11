She lost 80lbs in eight months.
CHICAGO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Like so many others, Jennifer Joseph, 42, of Chicago, had tried numerous diets and programs in the hopes of losing weight and regaining a healthier lifestyle. But nothing was working for her. "I felt defeated," said Joseph.
Since starting her Options Medical Weight Loss journey at Chicago's Park Ridge location, however, her life has turned around. "It's the best investment I've ever made. I've been given the tools for success!" Joseph exclaimed.
Options Medical Weight Loss is a leading weight loss clinic. They specialize in creating programs uniquely developed for each individual's personality and lifestyle. "We understand that everyone is different. Our board-certified doctors custom tailor each weight loss program to fit the specific needs of each patient" stated Dr. Matthew Walker, the CEO of Options Medical Weight Loss.
"Every single counselor I have worked with has helped me so much on my journey of a healthier and happier version of myself. I have learned so much about how to continue to succeed on my journey for many years to come," said Joseph.
Options Medical Weight Loss understands the importance of having a strong support team. "Weight loss is a journey. And it's not always easy. It helps to have someone in your corner. Our weekly one-on-one weight loss and diet counseling sessions keep you on track to reach your goals. We listen to your struggles and cheer your successes" said Walker.
"I am forever grateful and highly recommend you start your journey with Options," said Joseph.
