DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Options Medical Weight Loss is excited to announce the opening of their 2nd location in Ohio located at 7537 Sawhill Road, Dublin, OH, 43016 on Friday, March 12, 2020 at 8:00am.
The top-rated weight loss clinic joins the Gahanna, OH location in bringing the total to two Options clinics in the state of Ohio.
"When we opened our first location in the greater Columbus area in Gahanna, the response from the community and the individuals that we have been able to help has been overwhelming and inspiring. It proved to us that our mission to help individuals struggling with weight needs to be shared to other parts of Columbus. We are extremely excited to be opening a new location in Dublin, which has become such a thriving part of Central Ohio's allure," said Nathanael Long, Area Developer of Options Medical Weight Loss.
According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), obesity and diabetes have reached epidemic proportions in adults. It is estimated that 42.4% of U.S. adults are obese, and 34.2 million are diabetic. Adults aren't the only ones at risk, as approximately 13.7 million children also struggle with obesity in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Additionally, there has also been an increase in type 2 diabetes cases in children.
"In 2019 we launched our first Greater Columbus location in Gahanna, OH. Immediately we realized the need for our system in the area. After watching many people transform their bodies and reach their goals, we decided to bring our system to even more people in the area. Dublin will be just one of many Options clinics coming to Ohio. Currently, Ohio is the 10th most obese state in the U.S. and we feel we can help change that starting with our proven system," said Will Baron, President/Co-Founder of Options Medical Weight Loss.
For more information about Options Medical Weight Loss, please visit http://www.optionsmedicalweightloss.com.
About Options Medical Weight Loss
Options Medical Weight Loss™ Center is the premier medical weight loss facility offering services in Chicago, South Loop, Glenview, Naperville, Orland Park, Park Ridge, Gahanna, Dublin, the Valley, Chandler/Gilbert, and St. Petersburg. We believe that the true way to not only reach your weight loss goals, but to keep weight off, is by making the proper lifestyle changes with nutrition. We also understand that an individual's weight loss journey is not always an easy process, which is why we offer FDA approved appetite suppressants including Phentermine as well as other prescriptions used for weight loss, weekly one-on-one weight loss counseling, Lipotropic fat burners, B12 injections, HCG injections, Options Diet System™, Options meals and snacks, Options supplements and more to help assist you during your customized weight loss program. We have over 19 different individually tailored weight loss programs to choose from, aiming to meet your specific lifestyle, habits, and goals. When you visit one of our clinics, you will find that we truly have "OPTIONS for every BODY™".
Media Contact
Marilyn Morrow, Options Medical Weight Loss, +1 (512) 708-4678, marketing@optionsmedicalweightloss.com
SOURCE Options Medical Weight Loss