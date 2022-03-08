TAMPA, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optometric Protector Plan, a division of Protector Plans, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., announced today the launch of its newly designed website. The Optometric Protector Plan provides a full array of professional liability and business insurance coverages designed to meet optometrists' individual insurance needs. The completely revamped website features a streamlined and simplified design, improved functionality and enriched content areas to assist optometric professionals in finding the right insurance solutions.
"We are excited about our new website launch and the wealth of information it provides customers, partners and media who are looking to explore what insurance solutions Optometric Protector Plan can provide," said Kristin Garrison, program leader of Optometric Protector Plan. "Our new site will allow visitors to have a highly informative experience as we continue to grow and increase our market presence."
Optometric Protector Plan's new website provides a streamlined approach for optometrists to help make insurance choices for today and into the future. Optometrists can choose from a wide range of insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, property insurance, employment practices liability, workers' compensation, and cyber liability insurance. The Optometric Protector Plan is committed to helping provide insureds with comprehensive insurance coverage options and value-added benefits that help reduce the likelihood of a malpractice claim.
Optometric Protector Plan's new website will be updated regularly with news, blogs, business activity, new product offerings and events. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for direct emails from the Company at oppinsurance.com.
About Optometric Protector Plan
The Optometric Protector Plan, a division of Protector Plans, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., is today's premier professional liability program for eye care professionals nationwide. Created in 1973, the Optometric Protector Plan has enhanced program coverages to meet the ever-changing needs of the eye care profession. The program offers a full range of professional insurance products for optometrists, opticians, ophthalmologists, and ophthalmic technicians with a dedicated network of agents chosen for their knowledge and experience. The Optometric Protector Plan offers a comprehensive insurance program backed by the financial strength of carrier partners, providing insureds with a one-stop-shop for all their professional insurance needs.
About Brown & Brown, Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With over 11,000 teammates in more than 300 locations across the U.S. and select global markets, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.
Media Contact
Kristin Garrison, Optometric Protector Plan, 813-222-4242, kgarrison@bbprograms.com
SOURCE Optometric Protector Plan