ELK GROVE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ora Dental Implant Studio is located at 2733 Elk Grove Boulevard, Suite 170 in Elk Grove, California. This specialized dental practice offers compassionate, patient-centered dental care in a comfortable environment. Ora Dental Implant Studio has recently been named a 2020 Top Patient Rated Elk Grove Dentist by Find Local Doctors. Find Local Doctors selects an elite group of dentists who have consistently earned five-star ratings and reviews from their patients. Well-known for providing healthy smiles, the experienced dental team at Ora Dental Implant Studio offers high-quality dental care that you and your family deserve. Dr. Devan Dalla is an experienced and respected dentist who brings years of knowledge in implantology. Ora Dental Implant Studio provides a full menu of implant procedures for patients to help them achieve optimum oral health and a beautiful smile. Dr. Dalla offers start-to-finish dental implants, utilizing cutting-edge technology, such as the CBCT 3D imaging system for accurate dental implant placement and the All-on-4 implant denture system. The practice offers the convenience of same day 3D printing of your teeth at their in-house dental lab. Dr. Dalla also provides advanced bone grafting procedures and same day teeth and implants. Patients travel from all over the country for Dr. Dalla's expertise in full mouth reconstruction and other treatments. Ora Dental Implant Studio also accommodates patients in their scheduling and budget needs, providing same day dentistry, evenings and Saturday appointments and accepting most dental insurance plans. Ora Dental Implant Studio takes pride in offering the best in dental implant services and providing them in a manner that is earth-friendly. With biocompatible materials and a commitment to environmental stewardship, you can be assured that your dental procedures will be the healthiest available.
"Our mission is to provide the highest standard of dental care in a rewarding and relaxing atmosphere. We are pleased to receive this impressive award from Find Local Doctors, as patient satisfaction is always our main goal," says Dr. Devan Dalla
More About Dr. Devan Dalla:
Dr. Devan Dalla is a graduate of New York University College of Dentistry and has been in practice since 2008. While at NYU, Dr. Dalla was awarded honors in Implantology as well as the Dr. Bernard E. Rudner Memorial Award. Prior to moving to the United States, Dr. Dalla earned a bachelor's degree in dental surgery from one of the leading dental schools in India and graduated top of his class. Dr. Dalla is an active member of multiple dental affiliations including the American Dental Association (ADA) and the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID). Dr. Dalla also proudly served in the US Army Reserves to help our men and women in uniform. For more information or to schedule an appointment at Ora Dental Implant Studio, please visit oradentalimplantstudio.com or call (916) 546-7911.
