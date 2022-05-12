Senior leaders from Ora, the world's leading partner for ophthalmic product development, will be featured in a new live webinar event focused on cutting-edge retina research.
TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keith Lane, Vice President, Ora Posterior Segment; and Dr. Sally Tucker, Vice President, Ora Europe, will share insights and strategies for improving clinical study success, navigating development program hurdles, and embracing innovation on front lines of the rapidly expanding field of retinal therapeutics.
Topics to be covered include improving study success rates through global-to-local operations models, how to assess meaningful quality of life (QOL) impact of potential therapies by innovating novel endpoints beyond traditional visual acuity, how to effectively demonstrate efficacy and impact while creating therapy differentiation; and leveraging clinical trial advocacy to create study awareness and accessibility.
With current projections suggesting exponential acceleration in retina programs over the next decade, they will also discuss the current industry landscape, future milestones, and the latest advancements fueling unapparelled opportunities for researchers and a brighter future for patients around the world.
This live webinar will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 10am EST (3pm GMT/UK). For more information, or to register for this free event, visit: Revolutions in Retina Research: How to Be at The Forefront of Research in The Back of The Eye.
