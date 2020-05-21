FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Well-established dental health company, Oral Science will be attending ECRM's Healthy Living/Vitamin and Nutrition Program for May. The Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference is a large-scale networking event designed to match established and up-and-coming brands with future retailers. Oral Science has a strong reputation for performing well at every available opportunity to showcase their well-researched oral health products. May ECRM promises to be a standout event in the world of business to business retail because this historically face-to-face conference will be held entirely online.
Participating in ECRM's virtual conference speaks to the brand's flexibility and ability to adapt and change with the retail market. As public safety drives a new world of remote access buyer meetings and product demos, it also gives rise to brands with a strong record of e-commerce literacy at the forefront of the still-growing market. Though buying habits have changed, the toothpaste, oral rinse, and children's dental hygiene products that Oral Science creates will always have a place in the ever-changing market. Though competition is high, Oral Science has an element of name-recognition that goes a long way to speak to their credibility.
Oral Science was founded in 2004, and the brand is currently known for their innovation in the field of dental health, making waves as a leader in both treatment and prevention of oral health conditions. Oral Science carries products for use by a variety of consumers, with varying needs. While some products utilize fluoride to help people who need a medical strength oral hygiene product, the brand also carries a line of fluoride-free products that are safe for use by all age groups: Oral Science X-PUR CARIØ JUNIOR is its line of oral hygiene products designed for kids.
This year, Oral Science is expanding its reach to the United States market. Well known in Canada for producing high-quality oral hygiene products, Oral Science partners with dental professionals to supply a variety of rinses, toothpastes, and specialty items. All of its products are currently available online at oralscience.com, where samples are available to dental professionals. Oral Science utilizes in-depth descriptions and explanations to back up their claims and ingredient choices.
Oral Science has been creating proven, medical-grade oral hygiene products for more than sixteen years and now, for the first time, the company will be shopping its brand to retailers across the United States at ECRM's May conference. This May's all virtual ECRM program gives companies of all sizes an opportunity to network at a safe distance and show off their adaptability to the latest evolution of the trade show platform. While tech literacy is already a must for any business, the tools behind online relationship building for May's ECRM could give companies a look into the future of retail marketing.
Please direct inquiries to:
Jaimie Kirtman
(954) 934-2343
240271@email4pr.com