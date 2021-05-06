PLYMOUTH, Mass., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oral surgeons Dr. William F. Lane and Dr. William M. Lane welcome new patients to their practice Lane Oral Surgery for a complimentary dental implant consultation in Plymouth and Sandwich, MA. The no-cost, no-obligation visit is the best way to determine if dental implants are the most optimal option for restoring one's smile and oral health. Dental implants are considered the gold standard solution for restoring missing, decayed, or unsightly teeth due to their uncanny similarity to natural teeth in both aesthetics and function.
Advanced, minimally invasive technologies coupled with compassionate care makes patients feel comfortable about tooth replacement options from the moment they walk into Lane Oral Surgery to completion of treatment. "I honestly love what I do. Every day is a great day and I think what makes it that way for me is that I enjoy taking care of people. It is an amazing privilege to do what I do and enable people to get healthier and happier," said oral surgeon and Lane Oral Surgery founder Dr. William F. Lane.
While dentures may be an option for some patients, dental implants provide an array of benefits compared to traditional tooth replacement options. They prevent bone loss associated with missing teeth, provide a more comfortable fit than dentures, and prevent adjacent teeth from unnecessary wear and tear. They provide self-confidence and peace of mind, and some patients enjoy an improvement in overall health because they are able to eat a variety of nutritious foods again.
Significant advances in dental implant procedures and technologies have been made during the last few decades, including the SmileOn!™ dental implant solution. This innovative tooth replacement protocol was created and patented by Plymouth, MA oral surgeon Dr. William F. Lane. SmileOn! dental implants help patients with missing teeth experience a brand-new smile with beautiful, natural-looking teeth the same day as surgery.
If it is determined that SmileOn! is the most optimal solution for a patient, Dr. Lane utilizes a cone beam CT scanner to identify areas of the jaw with the densest bone. This enables the most optimal placement and minimizes the need for bone grafting. The SmileOn! solution replaces missing teeth with a full dental bridge supported by at least six to eight dental implants. After placement, Dr. Lane fits patients with a temporary set of new teeth that look and function like natural teeth. The temporary teeth are worn while the sites heal and fuse with the jawbone. Once integration occurs, dental implants provide a strong and stable support for permanent full mouth restorations.
Seeing an oral surgeon for dental implants provides many advantages. Dr. Lane has more than 35 years' experience and is a trained medical doctor with advanced surgical skills, certification in IV sedation, and a high success rate placing dental implants. Lane Oral Surgery leverages state-of-the-art and minimally invasive technologies for improved patient comfort and precision results.
Those with missing teeth are encouraged to call the practice at 508-746-8700 to schedule a no-cost dental implant consultation in Sandwich or Plymouth, MA or visit http://www.laneoralsurgery.com to learn more.
About the Oral Surgeons
Lane Oral Surgery offers oral and maxillofacial surgical care at their offices in Plymouth, MA and Sandwich, MA. Renowned oral surgeon, Dr. William F. Lane graduated from Harvard University, received his doctorate from Boston University, and completed his residency training in oral and maxillofacial surgery in a combined program at Boston University and Tufts University. Dr. Lane created the revolutionary SmileOn!™ same-day full mouth dental implant solution to help patients with missing teeth regain their smile, confidence, and normal dental function. His son and esteemed associate, Dr. William M. Lane completed his medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine before graduating Summa Cum Laude from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine with his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree. He then completed his oral and maxillofacial surgery residency program at Boston University/Boston Medical Center. Together they offer a comprehensive list of high-quality oral surgical care including bone grafting, wisdom teeth removal, full mouth reconstruction, and cosmetic surgical treatments. The entire team at Lane Oral Surgery is devoted to restoring and enhancing the natural beauty of smiles. To learn more about these oral surgeons or the services offered at Lane Oral Surgery, visit http://www.laneoralsurgery.com or call 508-746-8700 to schedule a consultation.
