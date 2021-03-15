TORONTO, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patients with gum disease have worse outcomes with COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) and CVD, yet 80% of patients have gum disease despite regular care. This is a crisis. Bleeding gums matter!
"An under reported public health crisis. Up to 80% of people have gum disease despite regular care. Patients with COVID-19 who have gum disease have a greater risk of serious complications and/or death," said Dr. Jim Hyland CEO OraVital Inc. Toronto Canada.
Studies show an association between COVID-19 outcomes, heart disease, and periodontal disease pathogens related to the inflammation produced by COVID-19 and its pathogens.
1. In COVID-19 and gum disease, the same ACE2 receptor is attacked, creating an inflammatory cascade. This indicates a possible association between periodontitis and COVID-19, where several cytokine enzymes expressed in both diseases are regulated by this receptor. These enzymes contribute to the whole-body inflammation that creates worsening outcomes for COVID-19 patients with gum disease.
2. Patients with gum disease and heart disease have a greater chance of death from COVID-19. Dr. Bale and Dr. Doreen state in the BMJ 11/2017 that "high risk periodontal pathogens cause atherosclerosis." The body's reaction to the periodontal pathogens creates the triad of conditions that cause atherosclerosis and is related to inflammation which is produced in the walls of the arteries in response to the periodontal pathogens.
Hyland said, "Just as we do with COVID-19 tests, if the biofilm in the mouth is tested for these pathogens, a targeted antibiotic/anti-fungal particulate rinse can also then be used. If we implement this with improved biofilm control at home involving brushing the gums and using Softpics instead of flossing, the infection is controlled for 90% of patients in four weeks." Hyland adds, "an antibiotic/anti-fungal particulate rinse kills the bacteria and yeast below the gums, in the saliva, on the tongue, and in the throat and tonsils—a rinse has no systemic effects and is more effective than oral pills for most gum infections."
Hyland said, "Given the association between periodontal pathogens, COVID-19 and heart disease, and the fact that most patients have bleeding gums, a new approach is needed to treating gum disease to help manage these serious, life-threatening systemic conditions.
