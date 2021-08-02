TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Starting in August, OraVital Inc. will be launching their 'Are You Kissable?' campaign with the aim of bringing awareness to people across all demographics, to the dangers of having gum disease and kissing loved ones.
"It's time to let the general public know that a staggering 75% of the population has signs of gum disease even after regular dental care," says Dr. Jim Hyland, CEO of OraVital Inc., "and that the disease can easily be transmitted to our spouse, children, and even our pets. It's time to stop the bleeding with a new approach to treating gum disease."
On his website, Dr. Hyland explains, "When gums bleed, the pathogenic bacteria enter the bloodstream and can cause infections and inflammation throughout the body. This can go on for decades and cause an array of systemic diseases such as atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's and even cancers." Hyland elaborates, "So how did these bacteria get into your saliva? It is likely your parents kissed you when you were young, transferring both the necessary bacteria to populate your mouth and digestive system but also the harmful pathogens if they had gum disease. When you shared food, utensils or were intimate with new partners, the same pathogens were also transferred." source
The campaign will launch across major social media sites like Facebook and Instagram in early August, and will ask users the simple question, 'Are you kissable?'. The message is meant to bring awareness to the dangers of gum disease, the danger of passing it to loved ones, and to get people interested in referring their dental clinic to consider the OraVital System which has been specially formulated to stop the progression of gum disease in its tracks.
"It's time to get this endemic disease under control, and North American dentists have the means and ways of doing this," says Dr. Jim Hyland. He adds, "dental clinics that have become certified to use the OraVital system, are able to predictably control the oral infections that cause periodontal disease, halitosis and peri-implantitis. That's a win-win situation for patients and dental clinics!"
