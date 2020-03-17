BOSTON, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To assist healthcare organizations in their response to COVID-19, Orbita today announced its new Orbita COVID-19 Virtual Assistant, a turnkey chatbot that can be readily integrated into existing websites to improve access to coronavirus-specific question-answering and screening tools. Orbita is delivering this new solution at no cost to support the many organizations on healthcare's front lines who now face overwhelming challenges due to the unprecedented public health crisis of COVID-19.
"We asked ourselves in recent weeks, 'What can we do to make a difference?,' and we quickly arrived at a logical decision for our company," said Orbita CEO Bill Rogers. "We're providing this COVID-19-specific chatbot free of charge to bring immediate support to organizations now scrambling to educate the public, provide rapid triage, and reduce infection risk, all within constraints of limited resources and rapidly changing circumstances."
According to Rogers, Orbita developed its COVID-19 Virtual Assistant to immediately meet the needs of two critically important populations: 1.) the general public - by automating COVID-19 question answering; 2.) symptomatic and at-risk patients - by automating the screening process with assessments and triaging to the appropriate place.
The Orbita COVID-19 Virtual Assistant is pre-packaged with conversationally formatted, question-and-answer and screening content from the CDC and other clinically vetted sources.
Because it is built on the Orbita platform, this COVID-19 chatbot can be quickly adapted to work seamlessly across mobile chatbots, smart speakers (e.g. Amazon Echo, Google Home, etc.), SMS, and even analog phones via IVR. It can be integrated with existing visit scheduling and telemedicine services.
Rogers highlights that some organizations may want to embed custom content or content from third party sources and may also want to provide re-screening notifications or check-ins with at-risk patient populations.
"Our platform provides robust flexibility to adapt as this evolves, and we can't think of a better time to use this for the greater good," Rogers adds. "Orbita has a deep roster of healthcare and life sciences customers providing front-line care for both brick-and-mortar and virtual visits."
